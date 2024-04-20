The federal government has inaugurated a 28-man inter-ministerial committee on activities to mark the celebration of the one year in office of President Bola Tinubu.

The committee is vested with the onus of planning and implementing activities to mark the first anniversary of the Tinubu administration, which assumed office on 29 May, 2023.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, while inaugurating the Committee in his office on Friday, stated that the essence of the celebration is premised on the need to render accountability to Nigerians on the achievements of the present administration and to reassure them of its commitment to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Distinguished members, the essence of this celebration is to render accountability to Nigerians by promoting the accomplishments of the present administration over the past year and also reassure our citizens that government shall remain focused and committed to the the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for positive impact on the socio-economic life of Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Akume re-affirmed the commitment of the present administration in unleashing the country’s full potential by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, financial inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption.

The approved activities for the anniversary are as follows: Press Briefing on Wednesday 22nd May, 2024; Sectoral Updates from Thursday 23rd – Friday 24th May, 2024; First Lady’s Programme from Saturday 25th – Monday 27th May, 2024; National Discourse on Monday 27th May, 2024; Presidential Launch Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) and Media Parley on Tuesday 28th May, 2024 and the celebration will be climaxed with National Broadcast, Mini Parade (BoG) and State Anniversary Dinner on Wednesday 29th May, 2024.

In order to ensure successful and hitch-free execution of the Celebration, the SGF inaugurated the following 11 Sub-Committees: Church Service Sub-Committee; Juma’at Sub-Committee; Protocol Sub-Committee; Venue and Entertainment Sub-Committee; Medical Sub-Committee; Security Sub-Committee; Media and Publicity Sub-Committee; Parade Sub-Committee; Public Lecture/Symposium Sub-Committee, Accommodation Sub-Committee and Secretariat Sub-Committee.

The inter-ministerial xommittee which is chaired by the SGF, has the following members: Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan; Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Finance and Coordination Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo;

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Health, Ali Pate; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Hadiza Bala-Usman; Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Events, Atika Ajanah; Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi;

Chairman of the Federal Revenue Inland Service, Zacch Adedeji; Permanent Secretary, State House, Olufunso Adebiyi; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office,. Nnamdi Mbaeri and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Richard Pheelangwa are also members.

The Terms of References for the committee are as follows: to plan and execute all approved activities of First Anniversary Celebration of President Tinubu; co-opt any organisation or person relevant to the execution of the anniversary and to carry out any assignment that may be required for the success of the anniversary.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations

