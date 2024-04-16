Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday announced that twenty-one 33kV feeders have been added to its approved Band A feeders list.

The company disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle.

Earlier in the month, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs from Wednesday, 3 April.

The NERC Vice Chairperson, Musiliu Oseni, who disclosed this while speaking at a press conference in Abuja, explained that the increase would affect only electricity customers in band A.

He noted that the increase would not affect Bands B, C, D and E while noting that the number of customers previously on Band A has been reduced.

Band A customers are offered an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours, although many complain they do not get up to that.

The official said the Band A consumers represent 15 per cent of the population but consume 40 per cent of the nation’s electricity.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68.

In its statement on Tuesday, Eko Electricity said the additional feeders bring the total number to 75 feeders.

“Dear Valued Customer, We are pleased to announce that twenty-one (21), 33kV feeders have been added to the approved Band A feeders list, thus bringing the total number to 75 feeders.

“The migration of the additional feeders to the Band A service category is a testament to our consistent service performance compliance as we restate our commitment to continuous improved service delivery,” it said.

