The University College Hospital (UCH) in Oyo State has pleaded with the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to grant it more time to clear its outstanding electricity bills.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Jesse Otegbayo, made the appeal on Friday in a letter to the distribution company. It pleaded with IBEDC not to withdraw power services from its facility.

Backstory

The hospital was disconnected for several days by IBEDC due to an outstanding debt.

An official at the electricity company said that the amount owed by UCH was N400 million.

IBEDC’s Chief Key Accounts Officer, Johnson Tinuoye, said that the drastic measure came after several attempts to engage with the hospital’s management regarding the substantial overdue balance, which had persisted for over six years, had failed.

UCH

The hospital management, in its letter, appreciated the electricity company for reconnecting it to the grid on Thursday, noting that the gesture had reawakened activities in the hospital.

Shedding light on the agreement that prompted the reconnection, Mr Otegbayo said that the management recognised that the “balance of N52,439,217.94 (Fifty-two million, four hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred and seventeen naira, ninety-four kobo) from the N112,349.217.94 (One hundred and twelve million, three hundred and forty-nine thousand, two hundred and seventeen naira, ninety-four kobo), representing 25% of the total outstanding bill,” was meant to be paid within 48 hours.

He, however, noted that the 48-hour deadline falls on a Saturday and that the hospital would not be able to pay during the weekend. He promised that the payment would be made on Monday, 8 April.

“In the same vein, we also solicit your endurance for the payment of April bill plus the N50 million monthly repayment by 30 April, 2024. This is to enable the hospital to have ample time to source for funds. It shall be appreciated if the above requests are favourably considered,” the CMD said.

IBEDC’s stand

The electricity distribution company had urged UCH to honour the terms and conditions agreed to in its quest for reconnection.

In a letter by Mr Tinuoye, IBEDC had noted that the balance of N52 million from the N112 million, which represented 25% of the total outstanding balance, was expected to be paid not later than 6pm on Saturday, 6 April, as agreed.

It also reminded UCH that its April 2024 electricity bill would be out by Monday, 8 April, and that the institution was expected to pay in full, plus the N50 million monthly repayment from the total outstanding debt not later than 16 April.

Mr Tinuoye reiterated that should UCH fail to meet the agreement that preceded the reconnection, IBEDC would withdraw power service, and that reconnection will only be done after the full payment of the total outstanding balance.

