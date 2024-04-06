The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the postings of new police spokespersons to various commands and formations in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced the posting of Timfon John, an assistant superintendent of police, as the new spokesperson for the police in Akwa Ibom State.

Ms John, who hails from Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state, takes over from Odiko Macdon, who has occupied the office for over three years.

The new police spokesperson, a popular presenter at Nigeria Police Radio 99.1 FM in Abuja has also taken to Facebook to announce her new office to her fans.

“I am ASP Timfon John, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, officially now the police public relations officer for Akwa Ibom State,” she wrote.

Her predecessor, Mr Macdon, who was recently promoted to the rank of a chief superintendent of police, also took to Facebook to welcome her to the state.

“I am now a federal chief. Behold my worthy beautiful successor. Welcome to the land of promise, ASP Timfon John,” Mr Macdon wrote on Facebook.

Other appointments

Other postings according to Mr Adejobi, are Isuku Victor, a chief superintendent of police, who has been posted to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, as deputy Force spokesperson.

Ukandu Joshua, a deputy police superintendent, is posted to Ebonyi State as the new spokesperson for the police in the South-east state.

Others include, Buhari Abdullahi, an assistant superintendent of police as spokesperson for Gombe State and Hundeyin Sewanu as the spokesperson, Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

“The inspector general of police hereby reiterates his commitment to standardising and repositioning the Force in line with his vision statement while wishing the newly posted officers success in their new role,” Mr Adejobi said.

