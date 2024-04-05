In line with his determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to serve on the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND):

(1) Akintunde Sawyerr – Managing Director/CEO

(2) Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

(3) Mustapha Iyal – Executive Director, Operations

With the appointment of the management team, the president expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

