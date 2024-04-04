President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Adams Oshiomhole, a senator, on the occasion of his birthday on 4 April.

Mr Oshiomhole was president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from 1999 to 2007, governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016, and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2018 to 2020.

The president joined the family and friends of the distinguished senator in celebrating his close ally and a man for all seasons.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is of strong character. He is ever so committed to his principles, unbending and fearless in pursuing a just cause. He is a man you can take to battle and be sure of victory. He is fiercely loyal and stands firmly by his beliefs,” the president said.

President Tinubu thanked Mr Oshiomhole for his fervent support while asking God Almighty to grant him many more years in good health.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 4, 2024

