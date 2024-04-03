President Bola Tinubu has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Ali Chiroma over the passing of the elder statesman.

Mr Chiroma was a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and had held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

The president sympathised with the Chiroma family, the organised labour community, and everyone impacted by this painful loss.

Recalling the endeavours of the former labour leader at a trying time in the life of the nation, President Tinubu affirmed that Mr Chiroma stood up for the independence of the NLC and doggedly defended the downtrodden when it mattered the most.

The President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant repose to the soul of the departed while assuring the family of the elder statesman of his thoughts and prayers in this moment of grief.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 3, 2024

