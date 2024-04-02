The Kebbi State Government has approved the payment of N3.34 billion to subsidise the fares of 3,344 pilgrims from the state to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval was to complete the payment of additional fares of N1.9 million announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The decision was reached at an emergency executive council meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Umar Abubakar-Tafida in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmad, said the gesture was out of the desire of Governor Nasir Idris to uphold religious values for societal peace and tranquility.

He explained that the amount would help the pilgrims to complete the payment of the fares before the closing date.

”Out of about N2 million requested by NAHCON as additional fares, Kebbi Government has off-set N1 million for each pilgrim while the remaining balance should be paid by individual pilgrims to complete payment.

”Pilgrims who completed payment of the fares would also enjoy the N1 million magnanimity from the government,” the commissioner explained.

On recent incident of breaking into food stores by miscreants who looted grains, Mr Ahmad announced the setting up of a 13-member committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Shehu Mu’azu, to investigate the incident.

On his part, Mr Mu’azu said most of the rice carted away from the warehouse at Bayan-Kara belonged to Birnin Kebbi Local Government as part of the palliatives distributed by the state government to the 21 local government areas in the state.

He said security operatives recovered more than 2,000 bags of the grains from looters and returned them to safe keeping.

“The members of the committee have been given five-day time frame between now and Friday, to investigate the remote causes of the incident, identify persons or groups involved and advise the government appropriately to guard against a repeat,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

