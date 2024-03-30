The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called for unity among the residents of the territory in the face of challenges.

Mr Wike, in his Easter message on Saturday, stated that the significance of Easter as a time of reflection and renewal is rooted in the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

He urged residents to use this occasion to reaffirm their commitment to values of compassion, forgiveness, and empathy.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I extend my sincere felicitations to all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially the Christian faithful, on this joyous occasion of Easter, which is a profound celebration of faith, sacrifice, and renewed hope.

“In the story of Easter, we find the ultimate symbol of sacrifice in the selfless act of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the redemption of humanity,” he said.

Strength of diversity

Mr Wike underscored the strength found in unity amidst differences when residents embrace inclusivity and mutual respect, fostering unity through solidarity across cultural and religious lines.

He asked residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national progress despite the present economic challenges.

He emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing pressing challenges and driving meaningful change.

“In the Federal Capital Territory, we are blessed with a diverse and vibrant community that embodies the spirit of unity in diversity. Regardless of our differences in culture, religion, or background, we are bound together by the shared values of tolerance and respect for each other.”

“This Easter, let us, therefore, celebrate our diversity as a source of strength and let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and harmonious society for all,” he stated.

Addressing FCT challenges

Mr Wike reassured residents of the FCT Administration’s commitment to addressing key issues, including security, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. He stressed the need for cooperation and collaboration from all sectors of society to achieve progress and development within the Territory.

He reminded them to embody the spirit of compassion and renewal as they adhere to safety protocols and environmental regulations during the celebration.

“As we celebrate Easter with our families and loved ones, let us remember the true essence of this joyous occasion and embody the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and renewal in all that we do.

“Let us also celebrate responsibly and obey all extant rules and regulations, especially on environmental sanitation and traffic while also being security-conscious.

“Once again, I wish you all a joyous and memorable celebration,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

