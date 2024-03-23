The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has lamented the high rate of the Naira to dollar, blamed the situation on Nigerians hoarding the foreign currency.

He challenged Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism by selling dollar in their possession and convert it to naira. He argued that availability of dollar in the market will reduce the exchange rate and ultimately checkmate inflation that is currently hitting Nigerians hard.

He described dollar hoarders as parts of those frustrating the economy, asking them to be wary of posterity. He noted that most rich Nigerians are culpable, appealing to them to save Nigeria by disposing dollars in their possession.

A statement released by the Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “I’m appealing to Nigerians most especially the wealthy individual hoarding dollars to demonstrate patriotism by selling and convert foreign currency in their possession to naira. Dollar hoarders have created artificial scarcity,thus leading to high exchange rate and ultimately lead to inflation”

“Pumping the hoarded dollars in circulation will lubricate our economy and decimate the hardship on innocent masses. As I speak, I’ve emptied my dollar account. We can only get there if we are ready to sacrifice by jettisoning selfish economic policies capable of suffocating our survival ”

“Nigerians are equally enjoined to patronize made in Nigeria products. I’ve taken that lead among the traditional rulers. I was the first Nigerian monarch to buy a made in Nigeria Innoson vehicle. My wears most especially the ofi are hundred percent made on Nigeria. With public enlightenment on patronage of Nigeria goods, we can have a more prospering and friendly economy “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

