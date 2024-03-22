Tributes continued to pour in for the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, as his eighth-day Islamic ‘Firdau’ prayer was held on Friday in Ibadan.

The monarch, the 42nd Olubadan, died last week at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan after a brief illness.

The prayer, which was held at Mapo hall in Ibadan, had in attendance dignitaries, clerics and traditional rulers across Ibadan land.

Earlier on Thursday, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch at his Alarere residence, disclosed that he has approved N55 million for the prayer, promising that the state government will give the late monarch a befitting burial.

The Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere, led Muslim leaders at the prayer.

Mr Agbotomokekere, during his lecture, harped on the need for people to keep doing good while alive as they do not know when they’ll return to their maker.

Christian leaders as well as traditional leaders also offered their prayers.

Our father’s death, a great loss – Children

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, two of the late Olubadan’s children, Olayinka Balogun and Funmi Osinowo, described the death of their father as a great loss.

Ms Olayinka said her father was a very tolerant and non-tribalistic person, adding that religion was a personal thing to him.

She stated that his non-tribalistic nature led him to marry wives from Edo, Igala as well as the Yoruba tribe.

“He was a very tolerant person. He was very supportive, especially when his children are concerned, and always very comforting,” she said.

On her part, Ms Osinowo stated that her father was a revolutionary and an awesome man.

She stated that her family will miss the late Olubadan greatly, and prayed that his legacy would endure.

“We thank God for his life and we pray that the blessings of God will be on the children he left behind. God will bring us together the way my father wanted before he passed on,” she added.

Olubadan died when he was needed most -ALGON

Meanwhile, the chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Sikiru Sanda, has said that the late Olubadan died when he was needed the most.

Addressing journalists at the prayer venue, Mr Sanda, who is also the chairman, Egbeda Local Government Area, said the death of the late Olubadan was a rude shock to him, adding that his exit was a great loss to the nation.

