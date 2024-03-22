Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has appointed his brother as the deputy chief of staff in charge of general services in the state.

The new appointee, Ferdinand Uzodinma, is a former chairperson of Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

The appointment takes immediate effect, the governor’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, announced in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Uzodinma, according to the statement, also reappointed Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government, Nnamdi Anyaehie as his chief of staff and Sydney Agbor as the deputy chief of staff in charge of operations.

The governor also appointed Patrick Ekeji as the deputy chief of staff in charge of administration and Sam Nwaobasi as the Special adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation and Monitoring.

“Governor Uzodinma, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State,” the statement added.

This is the second set of appointments since Mr Uzodinma was sworn in as governor for his second term in office on 15 January.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that he was declared the winner of the 11 November 2023 governorship election in the state.

A few days after being sworn in for a second term in office, Mr Uzodinma appointed Humphrey Orjiako as liaison officer, Abuja, and Kingsley Ogwudire as special adviser, diaspora sports.

Before his swearing-in ceremony for his second term, the governor had dissolved his cabinet and announced the removal of all the sole administrators of the 27 local government areas of the state.

He is yet to appoint commissioners.

