The authorities at the University of Ibadan have appointed a pioneer director for a newly established TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies at the Institute of African Studies.

The appointee, Senayon Olaoluwa, a professor, also served as the pioneer head of Diaspora and Transnational Studies at the institute.

The new development was confirmed by the university’s spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu.

According to a statement issued by the centre, the appointment “is with effect from 1 March, in the first instance,” noting that the new director has a history of leading institutions that are focused on promoting diaspora studies, and Africans’ rights and privileges.

“Diaspora development watchers had noticed when a decade ago, the Institute of African Studies, UI, birthed Africa’s flagship, full-fledged postgraduate departments of Diaspora Studies, and Gender Studies, and the expertise of Professor Olaoluwa was sought to head the former,” the statement reads in part.

The statement noted that the new Diaspora Centre signifies “not only the expansion of African Studies at the University of Ibadan but its rootedness in anchoring the dream of the African Union that had long located the Diaspora as Africa’s sixth region.”

About new centre

Funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the new centre is reported to have received the sum of N250 million as its take-off grant, which is targeted at conducting research “towards establishing a credible database for the Nigerian Diaspora, among others.”

The statement added that the new centre has also been granted a building infrastructure to the tune of N1 billion by TETFund.

The statement further reads in part: “In what appears as some kind of happy coincidence, Prof. Senayon Olaoluwa’s Diaspora theory-inspired project won a pilot grant at the College of Public Health at the University of Iowa, USA.

“Therefore, using the theory, “extalgia” by Olaoluwa, the consortium comprising scholars from the College of Public Health, University of Iowa, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan and the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, will be investigating “Emigration and Mental Health Outcomes among the Left-behind Families in Ibadan, Nigeria”.

