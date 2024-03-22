President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to Africa’s ingenious business leader, Tony Elumelu, on his birthday, 22 March.

The president celebrates the foremost businessman and philanthropist, who chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, United Bank for Africa, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Commending Mr Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise, President Tinubu acknowledged the business leader’s streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa’s ebullient youth, and providing them with the support they need to soar.

The president thanked Mr Elumelu, who was named on Time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, for his steadfast trust and faith in the certainty of a greater Nigeria and for always projecting the best of our great nation.

President Tinubu wishes Mr Elumelu many more years in good health and strength as he persists in his endeavour of contributing substantially to national and continental development.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 22, 2024

