The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the state government to reposition the State Security Network Agency – Amotekun Corps, for effectiveness in securing the lives and property of residents.

The legislators also solicited the appointment of a new State Commander, not below the rank of a Major or its equivalent in other security agencies, to oversee the activities of the Agency following the death of its former Commander.

In addition, they stressed the need to recruit more personnel to strengthen the Corps’ operations. This, the Assembly noted, would help tackle the incessant security breaches, especially kidnappings and armed robberies, being experienced in some parts of the State.

Opening the debate on the motion, its sponsor, Babatunde Tella, reported the ineffectiveness of the Amotekun Corps following the demise of the State Commander, David Akinremi.

He disclosed that there had also been reports that the operation of the agency was being hampered by insufficient funds, stressing that the Corps was in dire need of more personnel, who should be localised in the communities; ammunitions, and vehicles to enable them to meet up with the responsibilities of providing adequate security in the State.

Other members, who contributed to the debate included Olusegun Kaka, Adebisi Oyedele, Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, Adegoke Adeyanju, and Fola Salami. They recounted incidents of insecurity, especially kidnappings in their respective constituencies, which needed to be addressed headlong.

The resolution also sought the need to equip the Amotekun Corps with modern ammunition, up-to-date communication gadgets, and other security apparatus as well as the procurement of additional vehicles to aid its operations and other activities.

The debate later led to the motion for the resolution moved by the majority leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the minority leader, Adeleye Lukman, and supported by the whole House through a voice vote.

