The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) says it will enhance the capacity of spokespersons across Nigeria to highlight the need for a national consensus that would bring a positive narrative.

President and Chairperson of the Governing Council of NIPR, Ike Neliaku, stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The press conference was held ahead of the first National Spokespersons Summit taking place next week in Abuja.

The two-day summit, themed, “Change Narrative; Change Society,” will be held at the International Conference Centre on 27 and 28 March.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to be the guest of honour at the event.

Mr Neliaku said the summit aims to enhance the abilities of spokespersons in public, private, and civil society organisations.

He noted that it will also help to create a national consensus on the narrative that should shape the country.

“The summit is to help us strengthen the capacity of spokespersons in public, private, and civil society organisations. The essence is to highlight the need for a national consensus on what should shape the nation’s narrative,” he said.

Mr Neliaku stated that the summit would equip spokespersons with the necessary skills to craft effective messages, create acceptable content, and manage the expectations of their principals, organizations, and society.

He further stated that the event would “enhance competencies of spokespersons through the acquisition of relevant skill sets, understanding of global trends and best practices, and knowledge of modern techniques that would enable them to craft effective and attractive messages, create acceptable content, and manage expectations of their Principals, organisations, and more importantly, the society.”

The NIPR president explained that the summit is a joint initiative of the institute and the Federal Ministry of Information aimed at promoting good governance and development across all levels of governance in Nigeria.

He stressed that the summit is centred on integrating the media to foster development.

Why strategic communication?

The Planning Committee chairperson, Sule Sule, emphasised that in today’s world, everything one does, including communication, must be strategic.

He said spokespersons must learn how to handle their assignments strategically during the forum to equip them with the necessary tools to carry out their responsibilities.

Mr Sule advised spokespersons to update themselves on strategic communications to carry out their assignments in a world where vile communications have taken over the airwaves.

“We are in an era where everything you do must be strategic, even the way we communicate nowadays. Spokespersons too, the way they handle their assignments must be strategic, and this is the kind of forum that will equip them and give them the necessary tools that they can be alive to their responsibilities.

“One must update oneself. One must be strategic and gone are the days where spokespersons issue only press statements; now, sometimes, certain situations demand not even speaking to the press; certain actions will take care of the issue. There are so many innovations now. Our airwaves are saturated with vile communications which have brought so much trouble. We need to teach the culture of nonviolent communications,” he stated.

In a remark, the Sub-committee Chairperson on Publicity, Moji Makanjuola, stated that no one can change the narrative about Nigeria other than Nigerians.

She said the essence of the summit is to integrate the media if Nigeria wants to aspire for development.

“Nobody can change the narrative of Nigeria for Nigerians by Nigerians except the media. The narrative is all about changing where we are and seeing ourselves as partners in progress. We can’t, as a country, aspire for development without integrating the media as an integral part.

“The success of this summit lies in what the media can bring… it is the peculiarity of what you make out of your country by the media that sets us apart and gives us that courage to move on,” she stated.

