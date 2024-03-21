President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.
Mr Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
The president expects that the new director-general will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
