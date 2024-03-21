The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the security agencies to produce the editor of FirstNews, Mr Segun Olatunji, who was allegedly abducted by the military last Friday.

IPI Nigeria, in a statement signed by its President, Musikilu Mojeed, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, said “the continued detention of Mr Olatunji under whatever guise is a gross violation of his fundamental human rights under the Nigerian Constitution”.

The statement added that: “He is entitled to his personal liberty. If, however, he has committed an offence, he should be charged to court as provided for by the Constitution.”

Mr Olatunji, a former Kaduna State correspondent of The PUNCH, was on Friday picked up at his Lagos home in Iyana Odo, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

He was reportedly whisked away by 10 armed men, and to date, nothing has been heard of his whereabouts.

As it is now, no security agency has owned up to holding Mr. Olatunji. His family remains under apprehension.

Before issuing its statement, IPI Nigeria said it reached out to security agencies demanding the immediate release of Mr Olatunji.

“However, there has been no positive response,” the organisation said.

President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech promised to uphold the Constitution.

“IPI Nigeria is now calling on the president to uphold the Constitution,” the statement by Messrs Mojeed and Soniyi said.

