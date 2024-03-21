According to United World Wrestling’s latest rankings, Odunayo Adekuoroye, an Olympian, is now ranked No. 1 globally in the 57 kg category with 49000 points.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her performance in wrestling at the ongoing African Games in Ghana earned her the position.

Adekuoroye defeated Zineb Hassoune of Morocco by a pinfall to win gold in the 57kg category at the 13th African Games.

NAN reports that in the second position is Anastasia Nichita of Moldova with 47200 points, while in the third place is Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan with 45000 points.

Daniel Igali, the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, said he was elated at the wrestler’s feat, even though she had not competed as much as she would like to.

“This ranking gives us added motivation to prepare adequately for the Olympics,” he said.

He added they had just finished the African championships in Alexandria.

“We came with 15 athletes, won nine gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. We had 10 women, and they won nine gold medals and one silver.

“We are now getting ready for the 2024 Oceania/Africa Olympic qualifiers, which start on 22 March-Greco Roman on the 22nd, female wrestling on the 23rd, and freestyle on the 24th. Our goal is to qualify for about five or six slots,” he said.

NAN

