The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) says it is committed to promoting equality, justice, and dignity in Nigeria.

Head of the Diplomatic Mission of IHRC, Duru Hezekiah, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination held on 21 March every year.

He stated that racial discrimination undermines the fundamental principles of equality and human rights.

He stressed that it also perpetuates systemic injustices that hinder the progress and well-being of individuals and communities.

Mr Hezekiah said it is imperative to recognise the inherent worth and rights of every human being and stand united against the scourge of racial discrimination that continues to plague the society.

“It is a barrier to social cohesion, economic development, and peace, and it is our collective responsibility to dismantle these barriers and build a more inclusive and equitable world for all,” he noted.

Committed to the oppressed

Mr Hezekiah stated that IHRC is committed to advocating the rights of marginalised and oppressed communities and challenging discriminatory practices and policies that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

He called on various government institutions, organisations, groups, and individuals to intensify efforts to uphold the principles of equality, diversity, and respect for human dignity.

“Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can eliminate racial discrimination and build a more just and inclusive society for generations to come,” he stated.

Background

On 21 March every year, communities worldwide commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The day is dedicated to honouring the victims of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre and rallying to combat racial discrimination.

In Sharpeville, South Africa, on 21 March 1960, peaceful demonstrators rallied against apartheid laws that enforced racial segregation.

Sadly, police gunfire claimed the lives of 69 people and injured many others. This event has become a symbol of the struggle against racial discrimination.

In 1966, the United Nations General Assembly designated every 21 March as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The day serves as a reminder to promote tolerance, understanding, and respect for diversity globally. People around the world participate in various events and activities, including educational workshops and cultural performances, to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of racial discrimination and advocate equality.

This year’s observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is of significant importance given recent global events spotlighting ongoing racial injustices.

