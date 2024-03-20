Team Nigeria enjoyed a golden day on the track at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, achieving a clean sweep of the 4x100m relay titles.

A few minutes after grabbing gold in the 100m hurdles event, Tobi Amusan anchored the Nigerian women’s team to a dominant victory in the 4x100m relay, clocking a blistering 43.06 seconds.

Justina Eyakpobeyan, Olajide Olayinka, and Fore Abinusawa combined brilliantly with Amusan to secure the gold medal.

Liberia, despite qualifying fastest, and Ghana who had the home crowd behind them were no match for the powerful Nigerian quartet.

Double Victory

While some had tipped the Ghana team for gold in the men’s race, it ended in Nigeria’s favour as the men’s 4x100m team stormed to victory in 38.41 seconds.

Sunday Israel Okon, Consider Ekanem, Alaba Akintola, and Usheoritse Itsekiri delivered a commanding performance.

Ghana finished a close second in 38.43 seconds, while Liberia took bronze with a time of 38.73 seconds.

With the double relay gold, Team Nigeria harvested four gold medals from athletics on Wednesday as the country continues to hold tight to the second position on the overall medals table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

