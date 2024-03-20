The Police in Kwara State said they have rescued a Chinese national, Peng Chao Zhang, who was abducted on 10 March by six armed men around Eiyenkorin area of Ilorin.

The police spokesperson in the state, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin said the Chinese was rescued in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Zhang, popularly known in the area as Williams Kaka, was abducted in Eiyenkorin at Cherish Guest House, an incident which raise concerns and fear within the community.

Mr Ejire-Adeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said, “Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the command’s tactical teams and vigilante group executed a series of strategic search and investigation leading to the safe rescue of the victim Tuesday morning.”

He said the man was rescued unhurt, and has since reunited with his family.

“This feat underscores the unwavering commitment of the Police Command in the state to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Victor Olaiya, remains steadfast in pursuing justice and ensuring that criminals are kept in check at all times.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their areas to security agencies promptly,” Mr Ejire-Adeyemi quoted the police commissioner as saying.

