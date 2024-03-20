Team Nigeria has landed a fourth gold medal in athletics at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

The latest addition to Nigeria’s gold medal haul in Ghana is coming from Chidi Okezie who braved all odds to win the top prize in the men’s 400m event on Wednesday.

Okezie who has been desperately struggling to be a continental champion ran an absolutely stunning race in the men’s 400m final; storming to a Personal Best (PB) of 45.06s.

Okezie defeated one of the world’s fastest men over this distance, Muzala Samukonga, from Zambia to claim the gold medal.

Musala’s finishing time of 45.37s was only good enough for the Silver while Senegal’s Diouf Cheick Tidiane was 3rd in 45.49s.

In the women’s 400m event, Nigeria’s Esther Elo did well enough to also secure the silver medal for Nigeria.

The African Games debutant ran the race of her life with a new Personal Best (PB) of 51.61s to claim the second position.

Elo will be proud of herself having only been beaten by World 800m Champion Mary Moraa who clocked 50.57s for the gold.

With more Nigerian athletes already in the finals of various events, there is a great deal of confidence for more medals from the track and field events.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Tuesday how Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Ruth Usoro and the 4x400m Mixed Relay team all won gold medals for Nigeria at the African Games.

