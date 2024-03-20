A former senator, Kabiru Marafa, has recommended solutions to kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other security challenges facing the country.

Mr Marafa who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2011 and 2019, said the only solution to the challenge of insecurity in the country is prayer and unity of Nigerians irrespective of the ethnic, religion and political parties.

The former senator stated this in a statement on Tuesday to admonish muslim faithful on the essence of the month of Ramadan.

Zamfara State where the former senator hails from, is one of the states terrorised by bandits. Aside from banditry, ethnic and religious crises are also taking place in the state.

On 5, March, suspected members of the state’s Community Protection Group (CPG) allegedly killed a religious scholar, Abubakar Hassan, in Mada, a town in Gusau Local Government Area.

Mr Marafa, however, maintained that the nation’s security challenges can be overcomed if Nigerians are united.

He enjoined Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for the progress and growth of the country.

“In the face of the daunting economic, insecurity and other challenges confronting our nation, it is imperative that we stand united.

“Irrespective of our religious beliefs, now it is the time for us to be united and fervently pray for the prosperity and tranquility of our beloved Nigeria.

“In this Holy month of Ramadan, let us harness the strength of prayer to steer our nation towards a brighter tomorrow. Our diversity is our strength, and through solidarity, we possess the ability to overcome any obstacle in our path,” Mr Marafa said.

