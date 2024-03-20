The House of Representatives on Tuesday ordered a probe into the gruesome killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community of Delta.

The personnel, who were serving at 181 Amphibious Battalion, were on a peace mission when they were ambushed and killed last Thursday at Okuama community.

Okuama is in a land dispute with its neighbour, Okoloba.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance by Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) at a plenary in Abuja.

Mr Benson said such killings had the potential to demoralise the military and affect the fight against insecurity, which according to him was so far recording some successes.

Before adopting the motion, the House observed one minute silence for the souls of the late military personnel.

The House mandated the Armed Forces of Nigeria to conduct a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances that led to the killings, which it described as heartless, gruesome, and despicable.

The House urged the army to work with other relevant authorities to bring all perpetrators and their collaborators to justice.

The House also mandated its committees on defence to interface with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure compliance and report to the House within four weeks.

(NAN)

