The Senate on Tuesday rejected a motion to name one of the committee rooms in the National Assembly after the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Olalekan Balogun.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the resolution after most senators opposed a motion seeking to rename a committee room after the late monarch during the plenary.

The motion was sponsored by Sarafadeen Ali (APC, Oyo South).

Committee rooms are rooms where lawmakers hold committee meetings, meet officials of other arms of government, and interact with visitors to the National Assembly.

None of the committee rooms in the National Assembly complex has ever been renamed after individuals.

Mr Balogun was a senator in the 4th Assembly between 1999 and 2003, representing Oyo Central on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). He chaired the Senate Committee on National Planning.

The motion

Mr Ali, a first-time senator, urged the Senate to name a committee room in honour of Mr Balogun as a former senator.

He also urged members of the upper chamber to observe a minute silence in honour of the late monarch.

However, as soon as Mr Ali raised the motion to name a committee room after the late monarch, many lawmakers burst into laughter and mocked the senator for sponsoring such a motion despite the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Although the prayer to rename the committee room after the late Olubadan was rejected, the lawmakers agreed to observe one-minute silence in his honour.

ALSO READ: Olubadan laid to rest amid tributes

The first-class monarch died last Thursday, a few days after celebrating two years on the throne as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

He was laid to rest according to Islamic rites at his family residence the following day. A large crowd of mourners attended it.

The Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere, led Islamic leaders to conduct burial arrangements and prayers on the remains of Mr Balogun.

At the lying-in-state held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, tributes were showered on the late Olubadan, whom many described as peace-loving.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

