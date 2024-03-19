The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that 16 of 19 registered political parties have indicated interest in contesting the 16 November governorship election in Ondo State.

He spoke on Tuesday at The First Regular Quarterly Consultative Meeting With Political Parties For 2024 at the INEC Conference Room, Abuja.

Mr Yakubu disclosed that party primaries in the Ondo State governorship election will start in the next two weeks on 6 April and end on 27 April. He revealed that 16 of 19 political parties had indicated interest in participating in the election.

“I urge political parties to adhere strictly to your proposed dates and modes of primaries. Frequent changes, as we witnessed recently during the Edo state primaries, are not only disruptive but costly.

“The Commission cannot mobilise, demobilise and remobilise our officials for the monitoring of party primaries at the convenience of political parties. Parties should stick to their proposed dates and modes of primaries for certainty and optimal deployment of resources,” the INEC boss said.

He reiterated that by the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, political parties have 20 days to upload the list and personal particulars of their candidates to the INEC portal.

The INEC boss also advised parties to avoid acrimonious primaries. “Increasingly, the conduct of parallel primaries and the emergence of multiple candidates is a frequent occurrence. So, too, is the tendency to grant waivers to candidates who were a few days earlier card-carrying members of other political parties and nominating such persons to the Commission as their candidates for election.

“Some of these infractions lead to unnecessary litigation among party members in which the Commission is always joined as a party. The legal fees and cost of producing Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents can be used more productively in other electoral activities by the political parties and the Commission. We must find a solution to this situation,” Mr Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, the national secretariats of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have set in motion the processes guiding their respective primaries.

Nomination and expression of interest forms have already been advertised, and intraparty campaigns have become intense, especially in the two leading political parties.

