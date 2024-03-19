The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to ban and criminalise the importation of Adire/Kampala and other locally produced fabric imitations into the country.

The House said the move became necessary to protect the general local cottage industry and conserve the scarce foreign exchange.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Afolabi Afuape (APC-Ogun) at the plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

The House urged the federal government to promote the local Adire/Kampala fabrics production industry in Nigeria, saying it would protect the general local cottage industry and conserve the scarce foreign exchange.

Moving the motion, Mr Afuape said the influx of foreign imitations of Adire/Kampala, tie and dye into Nigeria’s market had negatively impacted the local industry.

This, according to him, has led to a decline in the livelihood of local producers and job losses.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Commerce to collaborate with the National Directorate of Employment to establish formal training and orientation programmes for all local fabrics producers.

The training, according to the House, should be centred on skills, quality control, marketing and business management.

It urged proper monitoring of relevant agencies charged with evaluating the periodic progress of the Nigerian cottage industry.

The House also mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency to launch a nationwide campaign to promote the cultural significance of Adire/Kampala.

(NAN)

