Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, through his Humanitarian Foundation, has launched the distribution of rice worth over N13 billion to vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

The foundation is also distributing meals to at least 10,000 Muslims observing the Ramadan fast in Kano State.

A statement signed by Samira Sanusi, an official of the foundation in Kano, said the foundation plans to distribute one million bags of rice – worth over N13 billion across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to alleviate the suffering in the country.

Mrs Sanusi said the gesture was in addition to the daily distribution of 20,000 loaves of bread to Kano residents and 15,000 to Lagos residents, which the foundation started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Sanusi explained that the Ramadan-free meals include jollof rice, white rice and stew, jollof spaghetti, yam, beans with chicken and beef, packed with a bottle of water and drink for each person.

She said the packed meals are distributed at Juma’at mosques, streets, prisons, orphanages, remand homes, and other places in Kano City and its environs.

Aside from the commencement of free bread distribution four years ago, Mr Dangote has been quietly feeding those in need in Kano for over 30 years, Mrs Sanusi said.

This, according to her, had been done from his mother’s residence in Koki and various cooking locations.

“This feeding programme feeds 10,000 Kano residents daily with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a unique feat that has been in existence for over 30 years,” she said.

