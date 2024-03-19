The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment today announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) and Lab Four, set to create substantial employment opportunities by outsourcing 50,000 jobs to Nigeria.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite described this MOU as a major milestone aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This initiative cements our commitment to diversifying the economy and forging a Nigeria known globally as a nation of creators,” she stated during the signing ceremony in Abuja.” We envision Nigeria as a pivotal global hub for service exports and talent sourcing,” she said.

Mrs Uzoka-Anite described NATEP as Nigeria’s “strategic answer to the burgeoning global talent sourcing market, valued at US$620.381 billion in 2020 and projected to grow to US$904.948 billion by 2027. Our mission is to tap into this lucrative industry, showcasing Nigeria as a powerhouse of high-quality talent for the global service export and outsourcing industry.”

Tony Okhiria, the CEO of the Cybersecurity Institute at Lab Four, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This program is monumental because it allows Nigeria to accelerate its talent export much quicker. We are eager to disrupt the traditional BPO process and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Femi Adeluyi, the national coordinator of NATEP, highlighted the programme’s innovative approach, emphasizing its potential to democratize the BPO sector and create a scalable model for job creation.

The signing ceremony also featured remarks from John Dohan, representing the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the U.S. Embassy, who lauded Nigeria’s human resource as the nation’s greatest export.

The NATEP initiative aims to delmillione million service-export jobs over the next five years, boost foreign exchange earnings, stimulate economic growth, and enhance Nigeria’s brand on the global stage. It will focus on key “IMPACT” sectors: Insurance, Medical, Professionals, Artisans, Creative, and Technology.

The Minister also took the opportunity to launch the NATEP Strategy document, a comprehensive plan to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a global hub for talent exports and BPO.

The collaboration between NATEP and Lab Four is poised to catalyze the growth of micro, mini, and mega BPOs within Nigeria, contributing up to $1.2 billion annually to the Nigerian economy.

ABOUT NATEP

The National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), launched on September 22, 2023, at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, is a strategic initiative designed to leverage Nigeria’s vibrant human capital to create one million jobs and significantly boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings. NATEP aims to position Nigeria as a premier global hub for service exports, talent sourcing, and talent exports.

Endorsed by President Bola Tinubu and spearheaded by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, NATEP responds to the global demand for talent and skills outsourcing, a sector dominated by countries like India, Bangladesh, Mexico, and the Philippines. NATEP’s mission is to drive economic development and diversification, increasing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and strengthening the Nigerian brand on the international stage.

NATEP’s strategy involves a collaborative approach, engaging various stakeholders across sectors including education, finance, communications, digital economy, labor, employment, and youth. The programme is focused on creating a talent pipeline from various skilling programmes, bridging skill gaps, and connecting Nigerian talents to global job opportunities.

Targeting the “IMPACT” sectors—Insurance, Medical, Professionals, Artisans, Creative, and Technology—NATEP is setting a precedent for the future of business process outsourcing and talent export. With eight pillars including policy support, skills and talent pipeline, infrastructure and innovation, partnerships, talent export facilitation, promotion, branding, finance, incentives, and monitoring, NATEP is geared towards a transformative impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

