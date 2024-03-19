The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will commence sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Ondo State Governorship election from 3 April to 10 April

Suleiman Arugungu, the party’s National Organising Secretary, stated this in a schedule of activities released, on Monday in Abuja, for the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State governorship election has been fixed for 16 Nov by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Arugungu said the release of the schedule of activities was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and relevant sections of the Constitution.

He said the party’s Ondo State governorship primary election would be held on 25 April while the primary election appeal would be on 26 April.

The APC had pegged its expression of interest form for the governorship election at N10,000,000 while the nomination form goes for N50 million.

Female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) are to purchase an expression of interest form for N10, 000,000 while the nomination form is free.

Aspirants below 40 years of age, on the other hand, would pay N40 million for the nomination form while the expression of interest form would be free.

According to the schedule of activities, all aspirants in the governorship race are expected to submit their completed forms by 12 April.

The screening of aspirants jostling for the governorship race begins on 19 April and ends on 20 April, while screening appeal, delegate congress and delegate congress appeal will be held on 22 April 22 April and 23 April respectively.

(NAN)

