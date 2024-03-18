President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new leadership for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Lawal Ja’afar Isa, a retired brigadier general, is now to serve as the chairman of the board of the commission, while Idris Sani will serve as the executive secretary/chief executive officer.

Mr Isa is a respected leader and previously served as the military administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

Mr Sani holds master’s and doctorate degrees in Islamic Studies. He was the director general, Al-Iman School Lafia; commissioner for Basic/Secondary Education, Yobe State; Chairman, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Borno State; Member, Nasarawa State Government Committee on Enlightenment Campaign, and Secretary-General, Association of Private Schools in Nasarawa State.

The president expects that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into the management of this critical commission, which impacts the very core of society, by ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realised in the superseding interest of the nation’s future.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 18, 2024

