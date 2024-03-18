Two persons have been feared dead and a dozen others injured as rival transport unions engaged each other in a battle for the control of parks and garages in Abeokuta and environs.

The violent confrontations, on Monday, saw members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Lafenwa, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and another, engage each other in a fierce battle over which group should have access to the parks and garages.

It was learnt that at Ita-Osin, Obantoko and Odeda parks, where the clash was said to be profound, stones, broken bottles, machetes and wooden objects were freely used against one another.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that two persons, whose identities are yet to be established as of the time of filing this report, were said to have been cut down violently in the process while a dozen others had injuries inflicted on them.

But the Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, insisted that there was no loss of life in the fracas, stressing that normalcy has returned in the affected areas.

Mrs Odutola added that the Command was still trying to gather information and piece it together to ascertain what transpired among the transporters.

It was learnt that trouble started brewing among members of the transport unions when the Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, allowed the emergence of a third force in addition to the existing two – NURTW and RTEAN.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the third force, identified as Ogun State Parks Management (OGSPAM), and its members were supposed to work on Monday at the parks and garages, but a contrary directive, said to have emanated from the state government agents, changed the arrangement and assigned the rights to use the parks to another rival union.

According to multiple sources, this was what led to resistance and violence in the parks in Abeokuta.

