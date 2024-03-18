The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on March 17, 2024 arraigned one Olukeye Olalekan, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on an 18-count charge bordering on transmission of child pornography, fraudulent impersonation, and sextortion to the tune of N721,500.00 (Seven Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only).

Count one reads: “That you, Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm87, charlotte 708 and harlilott_ 716) on or about the 13th February, 2.023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court intentionally used the Instagram virtual network to create a group ” Expose Janjua Robin Nudes” to distribute child pornography and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 23(1)(C)and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015”.

Another count reads: “That you, Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm877 ,charlotte 708 and harlilott_716) on or about the 13th of May, 2022 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court directly retained the total sum of N721,500.00 in your account domiciled in UBA which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: transmission of child pornography and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the of Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022”.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses and tender relevant documents to prove its case.

Defence counsel, Segun Onikoyi, however, applied that the defendant be allowed to continue on the bail earlier granted him by Justice T.G. Ringim.

The prosecution raised no objection. “We leave the decision to the discretion of the court,” Suleiman said.

Justice Ogundare thereafter adjourned till June 3, 2024 for trial and ordered the defendant to continue on the bail previously granted.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

March 18, 2024

