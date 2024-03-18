Police in Ondo State arraigned one Samuel Balogun (29) before an Akure Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly assaulting two policemen at Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South-east Local Government Area of the state.

The prosecuting counsel, Itunu Osobu, told the court that Mr Balogun and his accomplices, still at large, assaulted the policemen on 28 January 2022 while the latter were performing their lawful duty.

He told the court that he had eight witnesses who would testify against Mr Balogun, asked the court to remand the defendant and sought a date to open the case.

He argued that the defendant would jump bail if granted because efforts by the police to arrest him in the past over a petition proved abortive until he was arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

He added that the defendant could intimidate the prospective witnesses if granted bail.

In a counter-motion, Mr Balogun’s defence counsel, A.O Olahanmi, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in liberal terms.

He said he was not opposed to fixing a hearing date.

Mr Olahanmi argued that the offences against his client were bailable and that Mr Balogun had a right to bail.

He assured that Mr Balogun would provide reliable sureties for the bail and make himself available for trial.

Presiding Magistrate O. W. Dosunmu ordered that Mr Balogun be kept in police custody and adjourned the hearing of bail arguments to 27 March.

(NAN)

