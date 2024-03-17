Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged murder of four military officers and 12 soldiers in the Bomadi local government area of Delta State on 14 March.

In a similar vein, another human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, called on the authorities to “leave no stone untouched in ensuring those responsible for this dastardly act are brought to justice.”

In separate statements, both lawyers called on the authorities to ensure prosecution of the suspects without delay while also commiserating with the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families of the slain military officers and soldiers.

Recall that on 14 March, the troops of the 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi local government area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to the Okuoma community in the state, were murdered by irate community youths.

In the unprovoked attack, the commanding officer, two majors, a captain, and 12 soldiers were reportedly murdered in a gruesome manner.

Mr Falana condemned the brutality meted out to the military officers and soldiers as they were deployed for a peacekeeping mission to resolve the crisis in two warring communities in Bomadi local government area.

“We have confirmed that in line with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gwabim Musa, some of the gunmen involved in the heinous crime have been arrested.

“The Delta State Government, the respective local governments, and the leaders of two warring communities should assist the police to identify and isolate the remaining reckless murderers and unravel the motive behind the heinous crime,” he said.

On his part, Mr Adeyanju also extended condolences to the families of slain soldiers, adding that the news of the tragic incident left him in shock, disbelief and mourning.

“These brave men and women who protect us daily were on a noble peace mission, selflessly dedicating themselves to the service, and striving to bring stability and harmony to our country and the Okuoma community in Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

“May the souls of our fallen heroes find eternal peace and rest. Their courage, dedication, and selflessness will forever be etched in our hearts and minds. We will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice,” he said.

