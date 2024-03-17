The Nasiru Danu Foundation, on Saturday, donated 500 cartons of noodles to the students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Nasir Danu, handed over the cartons to the Vice-Chancellor of UNIABUJA, AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, at the Senate Chamber of the university.

Mr Danu, who is the Sardauna of Dutse, promised to continue donating food items to students of the university for the next 25 days, in the spirit of giving to support indigent students during the ongoing Ramadan.

“Our intention when we came here was to donate 500 packages for 500 students, but when we saw the development of the university as a result of the commitment of the Vice Chancellor, I therefore spoke with my partners. We have decided to feed 300 students for the next 25 days, so every day, we’re going to agree on the figures to donate,” he said.

Prices of noodles have shot up remarkably with many forcing many to remove the staple from their routine menu.

Mr Danu said the foundation has been working assiduously to add value to humanity across all strata, which, according to him, led to the supply of cartons of noodles to 500 students of the Federal University, Dutse daily during the ongoing Ramadan.

He said the foundation has chosen some federal universities because many students who are in need are studying there.

“We have decided to do a special package for federal universities. The reason why we chose these universities is that these are where children of the downtrodden who need this support are. We started with Federal University, Dutse,” he said.

‘Giving is a priority in Islam’

Mr Danu said giving to society is an obligation clearly stated in Islam, which he believes in and is committed to seeing lives touched.

He stated that this Holy Month of Ramadan has necessitated sharing food and water, especially with the challenges being faced by many in Nigeria.

“As a Muslim, we’re in the Holy Month of Ramadan, and normally even without the hunger, it’s time we should try to share food and water, since we know the condition we are in, it’s encouraging. It’s a good work we are doing at the foundation.”

“In Islam, we have what’s called Zakat, whatsoever God has given to you, it’s a platform for you to touch lives,” he said.

Call for strategic partnership

Mr Danu also called on everyone to play a part in alleviating the suffering of the downtrodden within society.

He said everyone has a particular role to play, no matter their present circumstances, to put a smile on someone’s face.

He called on philanthropists across the country to engage in strategic partnerships with universities and society to ensure lives are changed.

“In Islam, philanthropy work is a sensitive position because some of these students do not have food to eat, or transport to go home, and some do not have food to eat as they wake up from their sleep this morning. We are encouraging many people because you don’t have to be a millionaire or a billionaire to give,” he said.

He added that the foundation will continue to provide basic needs for the people within society as long as he can afford it.

Reactions

Mr Na’Allah, the vice-chancellor, said he was excited to receive a call in the morning that food items would be brought to the university.

He lamented the inability of the university to accommodate all suffering students in the university’s employment scheme.

He promised that the Students’ Dean and the Students’ Union leadership would adequately share the food items with students who are in need.

He called on public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the university since the government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities.

“This university is ready to have private participation; we are eager. Universities cannot be run by the government alone, industries have their roles, parents have their roles, and philanthropists have their roles. The truth is that for Danu Foundation to come here is a demonstration of what we believe as a university,” he said.

The Students’ Union leadership and the Dean of Students Affairs thanked the donation received and promised to equitably share with the cohorts.

The event was attended by the members of the university leadership and management of the Nasiru Danu Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

