The police in Lagos State have confirmed the death of a motorist, Seun Sahola, 33, while protesting against another motorist, who allegedly hit and damaged his car on Jakande-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the Ilasan Police Division got information on Monday at about 2.30 p.m. of a hit-and-run fatal motor accident along Jakande-Lekki-Epe Expressway, involving a Lexus car.

He said the information revealed that the late motorist drove the car, while a Honda Accord car driven by a yet-to-be identified person damaged his car.

The spokesperson said that the report further revealed that the Honda Accord car driver allegedly hit the Lexus car, where it was parked along the expressway.

Mr Hundeyin said the owner of the Lexus car, now late, came out from his car and demanded that the Honda Accord car driver must come down and see the damage his car had done on his.

“The report says that instead of the Honda Accord car driver to come down to check, he refused, rather, he allegedly used his Honda Accord car to knocked down the Lexus car motorist and drove off.

“The driver of the Honda Accord car, in an attempt to flee the scene of accident, lost control of his car and ran into an electric pole at Igbo Efon and abandoned his accident car at the middle of the road and ran away.

“The traffic personnel of the police division immediately went to the scene. One Seun Sahola was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin further said that the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the abandoned car has been taken to the police station for custody.

He said that investigation was in progress as the police were on the trail of the fleeing driver.

(NAN)

