The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his third wife, Olori Tobi, have welcomed twins.

The monarch broke the news on his social media handles on Saturday.

He wrote: “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and Princess to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

The Ooni, however, did not share photos or details about the birth save for their sexes.

Background

Ooni married Olori Tobi, his youngest queen on 9 October 2022 after six years of working for him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the queen, since marrying the king, has expressed gratitude to him on many occasions for making her dreams come true.

Barely a month into their marriage, she took to Instagram to reveal how she prayed their union into existence.

She further said she had wished for about eight years that Timi Dakolo would sing his wedding song, ‘Iyawo Mi,’ at her wedding.

Olori Tobi posted on her Instagram page snippets from her marriage to the monarch with her dream song (Iyawo Mi) playing in the background.

Olori Tobi is a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State and an ex-beauty queen who was crowned the winner of the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageant in 2012.

She is a fashion entrepreneur, a model and a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos.

She is the owner of QTP Luxury Fashion, a fashion outfit. She is also a skilful 3D artist.

