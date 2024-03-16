A Professor of Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Olabode Olatubosun, has recommended the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as tools to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges and unemployment.

Mr Olatubosun recommended this while delivering the 165th inaugural lecture of the university. He spoke on the topic: “Machine Learning: Pattern Matching and Classification Experience with Technology to Solve Human Problems”.

The scholar said the use of AI can boost crime detection through facial recognition and object detection “thereby improving proactive security measures in the fight against banditry and other forms of insurgency and serious crimes.”

He said: “Implementing AI-driven surveillance systems with facial recognition and object detection capabilities, can enhance monitoring and surveillance activities by security agencies in public spaces. This can aid in the early detection of potential security threats.

“Machine learning algorithms can be configured to identify abnormal patterns in data, such as unusual behavior or activities. This can be applied to various contexts, including cybersecurity and physical security, to detect potential threats. We can also utilise predictive analytics powered by machine learning to forecast potential crime hotspots.”

He added that law enforcement agencies can allocate resources more effectively based on data-driven predictions, thereby preventing criminal activities.

Job creation

Mr Olatubosun said the proper use of AI and ML by governments can also help in achieving the goal of creating millions of digital jobs per year.

“Government can implement comprehensive skills development programmes to equip the current workforce with the necessary digital skills. This can include training in AI, ML, data analytics, and other relevant technologies. They could collaborate with educational institutions such as FUTA to update curricula and introduce programmes that align with the skills needed for the digital job market.”

He therefore called on the government to invest in digital infrastructure to support the adoption of AI and ML, adding that this may include upgrading network capacities, ensuring data security, and providing the necessary technological foundation for digital transformation.

He said machine learning is a beacon, a testament “to our ability to push the boundaries of what is possible, a dynamic field that empowers machines not only to process information but also to learn, adapt and contribute to the resolution of complex problems that have long challenged our intellect,” even as he noted that the development and integration of AI, ML, deep learning and biometric systems have the potential to significantly enhance various aspects of economic activities.

He said: “Intelligent systems can automate routine and repetitive tasks, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. AI and ML excel at analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This capability can aid businesses and government agencies in making more informed decisions based on data-driven insights. Automation through intelligent systems can reduce operational costs associated with labour, errors, and inefficiencies.

“Businesses can benefit from lower costs, which may contribute to increased profitability and economic growth. Embracing intelligent systems fosters innovation, enabling organisations to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Businesses that leverage advanced technologies are better positioned to adapt to market changes.”

VC speaks

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Adenike Oladiji, introduced the lecturer as an outstanding scholar who has added value to his field of study over the years.

She described the lecture as an excellent delivery, saying the lecture was no doubt loaded with solutions to the country’s myriad of problems.

She said: “No doubt, Nigeria cannot afford not to embrace the adoption of AI and ML to reposition her operations to achieve a lot.”

