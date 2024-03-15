President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ja’afar Isa, a retired brigadier general, as the executive secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.
The president has also approved the appointment of Tijani Abbas as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.
Mr Isa is a respected leader and was military administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, while Mr Abbas is the Sarkin Sudan Kano.
The president anticipates that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realised in the superceding interest of the nation’s future.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 15, 2024
