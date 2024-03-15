The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has appointed Chidi Amadi as his chief of staff.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Press in the minister’s office, Anthony Ogunleye, on Friday.

Profile, duty

Mr Amadi has vast experience in public service and has held several strategic political positions including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and chief of staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

As chief of staff, he will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programmes aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory.

He will provide strategic guidance as well as ensure the smooth functioning of the minister’s office.

Mr Amadi will be sworn into office on Monday.

