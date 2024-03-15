The police in Akwa Ibom State rescued four kidnapped victims in the last one month, among them is a woman who faked her own kidnap.

Fifty-two other suspects were arrested for various crimes in the south-south state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, told reporters in Uyo on Friday that some of the suspects were arrested for alleged murder, armed robbery, child trafficking, cultism and fraud.

He said one of the kidnapped “victims’’, a female from Nung Oku Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, arranged her own kidnap.

She had demanded for N4 million ransom, before she was arrested by the police.

“A report was received on Monday from one Enobong Sampson that her sister had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding for N4 million as ransom.

“As a result, operatives of Anti-kidnapping squad of the Command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven operation to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

“On Tuesday, however, the purported victim and her boyfriend were arrested at a hideout at Mbierebe Obio, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

“She confessed to have conspired with her boyfriend and three others to proclaim her kidnap to raise money from her aunty based outside the country,’’ the police commissioner, Mr Ayilara, said.

The police commissioner said the police, on Wednesday, arrested a man at Uruting village in Okobo Local Government Area of the state for allegedly hacking his 75-year-old father to death with a machete.

The suspect claimed he was angry that his deceased father sold all the parcels of land he had, including the one that he gave to him to build his house, the police commissioner said.

Mr Ayilara said also the police, on March 8, arrested a man at Ayam village in Etinan Local Government Area of the state for being involved in the production of adulterated fruits drinks and other fake products.

Also on March 8, police rescued and arrested a man who used Point of Sale (POS) machines to defraud innocent citizens and was about to be set ablaze but for the arrival of police operatives.

Mr Ayilara said most of the man’s victims had identified him, and that N350,000 cash was recovered from him at the time of arrest.

The police commissioner assured that all the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

READ ALSO: Many kidnapped in fresh mass abduction in Kaduna

He promised to work with the public to set up strategies to address security challenges in the state.

“Let me assure Akwa Ibom people that the police will collaborate with stakeholders in harnessing available resources to ensure that the state continues to remain the most peaceful,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

