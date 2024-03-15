Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the family and people of Ibadan over the passing of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

He said the late Oba Balogun’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole will remain his enduring legacy.

On his part, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described the deceased monarch as a silent achiever who made Ibadan experience growth and stability during the short period he spent on the throne.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, Mr Sanwo-Olu described Oba Balogun’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also expressed his condolences to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the demise of Oba Balogun.

He urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased as well as the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.

“The passing of Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun is an end to a glorious era and remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Oyo state and Yorubaland. His death is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed,” he said.

In a statement by Mr Aiyedatiwa’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Ondo State governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the revered first-class monarch.

The Governor said the passing of Ọba Balogun after two years on the throne is a monumental loss that can only be imagined, describing him as a silent achiever and lover of peace.

Mr Aiyedatiwa prayed to God to give the Oyo State government the wisdom to fill the vacuum the late monarch left behind.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday, said the passage of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Balogun, was a colossal loss to Ibadan indigenes, people of Oyo State and the entire Oduduwa race worldwide.

Oba Ogunwusi, who described his exit “as a glorious one, which is not unexpected for a great leader who had lived his life enviably well for his people,” contended that the traditional institution in the South-west and other stakeholders will take solace in the deceased’s enduring legacies of service.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the Ooni said “Oba Balogun was not just a monarch, but was a beacon of wisdom, unity, and progress who worked meritoriously all his life to achieve great feats for himself as businessman, politician, public servant and finally as traditional ruler of the biggest city in West Africa.”

“Olubadan’s passing is not only a loss for his family and the people of Ibadan, but also to the people of Oyo State and the entire Oduduwa family members globally. His contributions to the socio-economic and cultural development of the region are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the statement read.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who doubles as co-chair, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), prayed for the soul of the late Ibadan monarch and commiserated with his subjects and family, urging for the sustenance of his legacy of peacemaking, unity and compassion.

