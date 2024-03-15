The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the series of engagements with the FCT Area Councils were essential in combating insecurity in the FCT.

The minister said the engagements as well as the recent deployment of Benneth Igweh, to the territory as police commissioner, led to the arrest of notorious kidnappers who were terrorising the nation’s capital.

He stated this during a media parley in Abuja on Thursday.

“Then again, we have a very proactive police commissioner in the person of Benneth Igweh, who also knows the terrain of Abuja. He has been the DC of police in charge of operations and he is now the CP and the area is not new to him.

“Within a week, we were able to apprehend the major culprits, those who are behind the series of kidnappings in the FCT,” he said.

Presidential Directive

Mr Wike revealed that President Bola Tinubu directed the series of security town hall meetings with the area councils to enable the territory’s administration to get the cooperation of residents in the fight against insecurity.

He stated that the administration held the meeting to get their buy-in for what the government intended to do.

He reiterated that security is one of the key priorities of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He disclosed that approvals had been granted by the president for the emergency procurement of security gadgets for the security agencies in the FCT, which eliminated unnecessary delays in the procurement process.

He lamented the inadequate equipment of security agencies in the FCT and emphasised that combating insecurity requires more than just government intervention.

“I told Mr President that we have to do something and there must be emergency procurement of this equipment because if we go through the normal process of procurement, it takes months,” he said.

Mr Wike stressed that residents must also provide timely intelligence that will help to nip insecurity in the bud in the FCT.

Road construction

Mr Wike also revealed that the requests made by the area councils for road construction and provision of police divisions to tackle insecurity were being addressed.

He stated that a provision has also been made in the FCT 2024 budget for constructing more rural roads in the area councils to improve security.

On revenue generation, he commended the president for the exit of the FCTA from the TSA and for providing the needed support for actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT.

Mr Wike added that the funding of infrastructure projects in the FCT has been attached to revenue generation, which has increased the confidence of contractors and contract variations.

He urged FCT residents to pay their ground rents to support infrastructure development and social amenities provision.

The minister also discussed other aspects of city management, including transportation and housing.

Mr Wike said private investors were interested in introducing CNG buses and taxis in the FCT.

He also stated that the FCTA has made provision for the construction of bus terminals for the various routes in the FCT.

He stated that only registered buses and taxis would be allowed to ply designated routes in the FCT as part of the city’s transportation policy.

On the provision of housing, the minister said the FCTA would only grant allocation to genuine investors with proof of funds and capacity to provide mass housing.

Establishment of Civil Service Commission

Mr Wike explained that the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission was done to encourage career progression in the FCT.

He said the commission would also help strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the service, improve dedication and performance, and encourage overall human capital development.

