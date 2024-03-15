A magistrate court in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, on Thursday, sentenced an 18-year-old man to three years imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone in the state, an official has said.

The convict, Promise Happy, was earlier arrested by police operatives in the state at about 7 p.m. on 8 March at Christ Chemist Roundabout in Enugu.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this on Thursday night.

Arrest

“He was arrested after snatching an Android phone from a passenger in a moving mini bus,” Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said investigation revealed that the convict had been on the police criminal watch list for similar offences.

Mr Ndukwe said the convict hails from Ozonogogo in Agbor Local Government Area of Delta State, south-south Nigeria, but resides in New Garriki Market, Awkunanaw, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The spokesperson said during interrogations shortly after his arrest, Mr Happy confessed to the crime of phone theft, stating that he and his fleeing gang members had been into phone stealing since 2022.

He said a blue-coloured Redmi Android mobile phone, which the convict snatched, was later recovered from him.

Sentence

“Upon conclusion of investigation, the suspect was today (yesterday) 14 March 2024 arraigned in Enugu North Chief Magistrate Court of Enugu State, and sentenced to three years imprisonment,” Mr Ndukwe said.

He did not give details of the charges and trial of the convict.

