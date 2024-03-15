Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, has been appointed as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

The Forum also appointed Mohammed Monguno, the senator representing Borno North Senatorial District, as its publicity secretary.

The duo were appointed on Wednesday following the resignation of the suspended senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi as chairman of the forum.

Mr Monguno, a lawyer, replaced the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Summaila Kawu, as the forum’s spokesperson.

It is not clear why the forum replaced Mr Kawu with Mr Monguno but it may not be unconnected with the resolution of the Senate on Tuesday, issuing a warning to Mr Kawu to desist from spreading misinformation with a view to incite the public against the upper house.

Messers Yar’adua and Monguno are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Yar’adua, younger brother to the late President Umaru Yar’adua, in his acceptance speech, expressed appreciation to his colleagues for entrusting him with the position.

He assured that his leadership would prioritise the interest of the country and the development of the northern region.

The senator pledged to collaborate with his colleagues to sustain the unity and progress of the country.

“I am aware of the challenges facing the northern region which Include: security, agriculture, education, healthcare, drug abuse and human trafficking. Others are so numerous to mention.

“The major objective of the Northern Forum is to promote the interest of Nigeria first followed by development of the north through collaboration with our distinguished colleagues from the south and cooperating with the executive arm of government to ensure that the challenges of the region are attended to.

“We shall therefore work in consultation with our distinguished colleagues to preserve the unity and progress of our dear nation,” he assured.

Mr Yar’adua also promised that his leadership would be transparent and accountable to Nigerians.

He said most of the legislative decisions under his leadership will be civil and always adhere to the rule of law.

“In advancing these noble objectives, I am committed to streamlined activities within the Northern Senators Forum. We shall operate with transparency, accountability, and integrity, upholding the trust placed on us by the electorate.

“Our legislative discourse will continue to be characterised by civility, dignity, and adherence to the rule of law as we fulfil our lawmaking, policy-making, and oversight functions.

“I am confident that with our collective efforts and cooperation, we can effect positive change, uplift the North, and contribute to the overall development of our great nation.

“Together, let us embark on this journey with unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment to serving our constituents and our country. May our actions be guided by wisdom, compassion, and a shared vision for a better and brighter future for all Nigerians”

