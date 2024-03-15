President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dennis Otuaro as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Mr Otuaro holds a PhD in Comparative Politics & Development Studies; an MSc in Public Administration, and a BSc in Education.

He had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a surfeit of experience across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, security, environmental remediation, as well as oil and gas.

The president anticipates that the new administrator will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realisation of its founding purpose and vision.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 14, 2024

