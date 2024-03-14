Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the President Bola Tinubu administration will continue to harness the experience of Nigeria’s intellectuals and policy experts in actualising the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received the board and management of Bruit Costaud, a government affairs outfit, strategic policy communications and advisory firm, at the Presidential Villa.

Mr Shettima, who applauded the foresight of the managing partner of the firm, Lai Mohammed, noted that the assemblage of renowned experts across diverse fields at the firm was commendable.

He said, “The calibre of people covering a wide spectrum of areas, including security, energy, international diplomacy, communications and others, is a testimony of the seriousness of the group.

“I am also glad to know that our intellectuals and policy experts are still relevant in the scheme of things, contributing to the progress of our country. That is how it should be. The world is knowledge-driven; everything that we are doing today is guided by knowledge. That is why we have to engage groups like yours.”

In his remark, Mr Mohammed, a former Minister of Information, introduced members of the team on the courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, and thanked the vice president for the opportunity to share insights on the firm’s activities and its proposal for the present administration.

He applauded the efforts of President Tinubu in addressing contemporary challenges, pledging the firm’s commitment to supporting the administration in succeeding in its task of transforming Nigeria.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the advancement of our beloved country, Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) and the well-being of its people. Together, we can overcome any challenge and realise the immense potential that Nigeria holds.

“Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment in its history, facing both challenges and opportunities that require astute policy guidance and strategic advocacy. We are confident that through the bold initiatives of Mr President, we will surmount these challenges.”

Speaking further, Mr Mohammed assured that the firm will deploy resources within its areas of expertise to support the government in addressing challenges in the economy and related areas.

He said, “Your Excellency, our firm is dedicated to leveraging our expertise, experience, and extensive network to support government policies that promote economic prosperity, social equity, and sustainable development. As insiders with the knowledge and hands-on experience, we believe we can bring our experiences to bear to support the administration.

“We commend your leadership and vision in supporting the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to steer Nigeria towards the path of progress and prosperity. Your commitment to fostering innovation, empowering communities, and championing inclusive growth has not gone unnoticed.”

Also present at the meeting were senior advisers at the firm, former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; a retired diplomat, Tunde Ajisomo, and Abdur Rasheed Omidiya, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

14th March, 2024

