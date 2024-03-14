The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to collaborate with the Constitution Review Committee of the 10th Senate to achieve success.

The senate president made the call on Thursday when he received the leadership of the NBA in his office in Abuja.

The 47-member Constitution Review Committee chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, was recently inaugurated. It pledged to conclude the exercise in two years.

During the Thursday meeting with the leadership of the NBA, Mr Akpabio reiterated the need for a review of the Constitution because many of the existing laws are obsolete.

He, therefore, urged the leadership of the law profession to assist members of the 10th National Assembly achieve success in the review of the Constitution.

“We have robust plans to tinker with some of the laws that we met on ground particularly those that are not meeting the current realities. Some of our laws are analogue and do not meet the aspirations of today” Mr Akpabio said.

The senate president also urged the leadership of the NBA to prevent the law profession from being practised by quacks.

“There are so many law schools these days. We might not be able to see it the way it used to be. As a lawyer, you must be learned both in terms of education and character.

“We must also do a lot to cleanse the profession of quacks. I know it is not easy but we have to. It’s a continuous process so that we have and know the quality of lawyers that we have in Nigeria. But for us in the National Assembly, we will collaborate with you,” he assured.

Responding, the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, assured the senate president of its commitment to supporting lawmakers in the 10th assembly’s complete review of the Constitution process.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), expressed appreciation to the senate president for granting them the audience.

